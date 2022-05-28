BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police are investigating a shooting in the city on Friday that left one man injured.

The Bridgeport Police Department responded to Prince Street around 11 p.m. Moments later, the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received a call indicating that a victim was shot near the intersection of Grant and Prince Streets and was being taken to an area hospital in a private car.

Police responded to the local hospital where the victim was dropped off and located the crime scene.

The victim was identified as a 29-year-old Bridgeport man. Although he suffered multiple gunshot wounds and had to undergo emergency surgery, police said he is in stable condition.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to reach out to Detective Todd Toth at (203) 581-5239 or via the BPD tip line at (203) 576-TIPS.

This is an ongoing investigation.

