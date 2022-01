BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Sunday evening.

Police said on Jan. 2 around 10 p.m., officers responded to Marcel Street for the report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a victim lying in the front yard of a home.

The victim, identified as 36-year-old Andre Brown of Bridgeport, was brought to Saint Vincent’s Hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 203-581-5227.