Man killed in wrong-way crash on I-95 in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man was killed in a wrong-way crash on I-95 North in Bridgeport overnight Saturday.

State Police say 82-year-old Frank Agostino was driving on I-95 North near Exit 29 when a wrong-way driver collided head-on with his car.

Agostino was pronounced dead at the scene, state police say. The two passengers in the other car received moderate injuries and were transported to the hospital.

This incident is currently under the investigation of Connecticut State Police.