Man killed near West Avenue; Bridgeport detectives search for suspect

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for man involved in homicide on West Avenue and West Liberty Street late Friday night.

Around 9:20 p.m., officers responded to a call of ‘shots fired’ at West Avenue and West Liberty Street.

Upon arrival, police found a man, 37-year-old Jalen Parilla, sustaining at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to Saint Vincent’s Hospital where he then succumbed to his injuries.

Witnesses say Parilla was shot by 28-year-old Miguel Rojas, who has two children with Parilla’s girlfriend and has been accused of stalking the couple.

There is an active search underway for Rojas, and anyone with information on his current location is encouraged to contact Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS.

He was last seen driving a 2018 Honda Accord with a CT license plate of AR78215.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Stay updated with WTNH.com and the News 8 app for more details.