Man rescued from frozen lake after attempting to save his dog, Fairfield PD say

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield Police Department has a warning this winter to stay away from ice-covered lakes after they had to rescue four individuals over the weekend.

FPD reported on Twitter Sunday, a 24-year-old man was trying to rescue his dog after it fell through the ice at Lake Mohegan. But the man ended up in the lake, himself.

Three Good Samaritans – two man and one woman – were able to pull him and his dog out of the icy water.

Fairfield PD and Fire responded to the scene. FPD report that, when they arrived, the 24-year-old man was exhibiting signs of severe hypothermia. The three Good Samaritans exhibited minor signs of hypothermia.

All of the patients are expected to be OK.

FPD report that the “Fairfield Police Animal Control responded and evaluated the dog – who did not appear injured or in distress. The dog was turned over to family.”

Fire officials say if you see an animal stranded on ice, it’s best to call 911.