BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A 22-year-old man has passed away from his injuries after he was shot in Bridgeport on March 16.

On that day, police responded to a call at 5:20 p.m. after a person was reported shot. Upon arriving at 590 East Main Street, police found a victim laying in the parking lot next to a vehicle. This victim was identified as 22-year-old Thomas Asbury. He was shot twice in the torso and was transported to the nearest hospital.

He never recovered from his injuries and passed away last night at Bridgeport Hospital, according to police.

The Detective Bureau Homicide Squad took over the investigation on April 20 and are working several leads, according to detectives.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.