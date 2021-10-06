Man stabbed on Cottage Street in Bridgeport dies

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has died after being stabbed in Bridgeport early Tuesday morning.

Bridgeport Police responded to 256 Cottage Street just after 3:30 a.m. on a report that a man had been stabbed. When officers arrived, they located 48-year-old Victor Cruz, who had been stabbed in the back.

Police said Cruz was taken to Bridgeport Hospital and died later that morning.

Officers located the person they believed to be responsible, 30-year-old Chantel Williams, who they said was in possession of heroin. After reviewing evidence and consulting with State’s Attorney Joseph Corradino, police determined Williams will not be charged in connection to the homicide.

At this time, police said the facts of the case indicate Cruz attacked Williams to rob her of her heroin. It is believed that Williams defended herself and stabbed Cruz during the assault, police said.

Williams was arrested on drug charges.