Suspect arrested in stabbing outside Norwalk Hospital that seriously injured man

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Stamford man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing that seriously injured a man outside of Norwalk Hospital.

Norwalk Police Combined Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a stabbing that occurred at a parking lot in Norwalk Hospital on Saturday, June 5.

Police said the victim had parked his vehicle in a Norwalk Hospital parking lot off Rhodonolia Drive. He was waiting for a patient who was in the process of being discharged.

As he was in the process of putting the patient’s items in the back of his vehicle, an unknown man ran up to him and stabbed him twice.

Police said the suspect ran towards Woodbury Avenue, while the victim made his way back into the hospital for emergency care.

The victim was treated for serious physical injury and is expected to recover.

Police describe the suspect as a black male in his mid-20’s, about 5’8”, short hairstyle, with a black hooded sweatshirt and brownish sweatpants.

He was later identified as 20-year-old Shamar Grant and was arrested June 25.

Police say the victim and the suspect did not know each other; it is unclear why Grant attacked the victim.

The Norwalk Police Department is requesting assistance from the public. If anyone has any knowledge or information regarding the incident, or the identity of the suspect, please contact the case investigator Detective Hudyma at 203-854-3189, or by email at dhudyma@norwalkct.org. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can use one of the three methods below to provide information.