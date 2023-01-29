STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 28-year-old man was stabbed multiple times and a 31-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen during a street brawl that involved 30 to 40 people, according to Stamford police.

The fight happened at about 2:10 a.m. Sunday in the area of lower Summer Street, according to police. Shots were fired while police were at the scene, and then several people ran away from the area.

The officers provided medical aid to the victims before EMTs arrived to take them to a hospital. Both are in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (203) 977-4417 or text a confidential tip to Tip411 by texting the word StamfordPD and phone number 847411.