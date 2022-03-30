FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was struck and killed by a Metro-North train in Fairfield Wednesday, according to police.

Fairfield police responded to the 100 block of Commerce Drive for a report of a person struck by a train and confirmed a man, whose age they do not know at this time, was hit and killed.

The man’s identity has not been released yet.

Metro-North said New Haven Line customers traveling through the area of Fairfield Metro should anticipate delays of 30 to 45 minutes because of this incident. The 2:04 p.m. train from Grand Central Terminal to New Haven is operating 70-75 minutes late, and the 3:15 p.m. train from New Haven to Grand Central Terminal is operating 30 to 35 minutes late.

No further details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.