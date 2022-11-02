BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man suffered a head injury in Bridgeport Tuesday night during a shooting, police said.

Bridgeport police responded to William Street just after 9 p.m. to investigate an assault after receiving several calls of a car crash and a man shot.

At the scene, police determined a shooting occurred on East Main Street and Arctic Street near a corner store. The victim was conscious at Bridgeport Hospital with a head injury.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Bridgeport Police Department at (203) 576-TIPS.

