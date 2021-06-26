Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Bridgeport shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– A 38-year-old man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting at Green Homes Housing Complex Friday night.

Police said around 9:40 p.m., officers responded to Charles F. Green Homes Public Housing Complex- Building three on the report of a party shot.

Officers located several shell casings and bullet fragments on the fifth floor of Building three.

A 38-year-old Bridgeport man was located in one of the apartments suffering from a single gunshot wound, according to police. He was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police report a firearm was recovered on the scene.

Police arrested 39-year-old Trance Jacobs of Bridgeport for carrying a pistol without a permit and altering the identification of a firearm.

Jacobs is an acquaintance of the victim and is not suspected to be the shooter, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call Bridgeport Police Department at 203-581-5231 or the tips line at 203-576-TIPS.