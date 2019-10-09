Marilyn Moore campaign office broken into in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Marilyn Moore campaign released a statement Tuesday reporting that their offices were broken into Monday evening.

The report alleges that the incident occurred between 5:30pm-6:45pm Monday at 360 Fairfield Avenue.

According to the release, this incident “is not the first attempt to disrupt and scare this campaign.”

On August 30th, an incident was reported at a Marilyn for Mayor fundraiser event with over 100 people present. Bridgeport Police received an anonymous call claiming “two white men, armed and wearing masks,” had entered the fundraiser.

Police surrounded the event location, but could not find anyone fitting the description.

The release also mentions other harassment incidents: Moore’s car was broken into, her son’s car was broken into, and campaign mail was tampered with.

In a statement, Senator Moore said, “I want the people of Bridgeport to know that I will not be intimidated.”