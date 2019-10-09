Breaking News
On-Sale Now: Tickets for A Concert for Recovery starring Keith Urban
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Marilyn Moore campaign office broken into in Bridgeport

Fairfield

by: Teresa Pellicano

Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Marilyn Moore campaign released a statement Tuesday reporting that their offices were broken into Monday evening.

The report alleges that the incident occurred between 5:30pm-6:45pm Monday at 360 Fairfield Avenue.

According to the release, this incident “is not the first attempt to disrupt and scare this campaign.”

On August 30th, an incident was reported at a Marilyn for Mayor fundraiser event with over 100 people present. Bridgeport Police received an anonymous call claiming “two white men, armed and wearing masks,” had entered the fundraiser.

Police surrounded the event location, but could not find anyone fitting the description.

The release also mentions other harassment incidents: Moore’s car was broken into, her son’s car was broken into, and campaign mail was tampered with.

In a statement, Senator Moore said, “I want the people of Bridgeport to know that I will not be intimidated.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss