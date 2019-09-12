Marilyn Moore to contest democratic mayoral Primary results, sites absentee ballots

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Marilyn Moore, who lost the democratic mayoral Primary race Tuesday to Mayor Joe Ganim, has announced Thursday that she will be contesting the results of the September 10th primary election.

In a statement from Moore’s campaign, she questioned the validity of the absentee ballots that determined the final outcome.

Moore said her supporters wanted to know, “how absentee ballots again contradicted what a clear majority of voters expressed at the polls.”

Moore said she wants to address, what she calls, ongoing “absentee ballot abuse” in the city of Bridgeport.

“Today, I stand with Bridgeporters, my community, to demand that the State and National Democratic Party, Governor Ned Lamont, and state and federal authorities conduct a full investigation of absentee ballots cast in the Primary election. The days of standing silent and therefore complicit in blatant voter fraud in Bridgeport must end now.” – Marilyn Moore

Moore closed her letter letting the public know that she is exploring every option to make sure she is on the ballot in November.