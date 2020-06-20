Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk reopens to the public Saturday

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — As we get into the swing of Phase 2 of reopening Connecticut and as coronavirus hospitalizations continue to decline, more attractions are opening back up.

That includes the Maritime Aquarium in Norwalk, which opens back up to the public Saturday. They held a soft opening for members on Thursday and Friday.

Capacity will be limited and you will have to buy your tickets online.

Remember to bring your mask, as face coverings are mandatory.