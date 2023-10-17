FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of the graphic novel “Maus” spoke Tuesday evening at Fairfield University as part of the university’s exhibit on anti-Nazi political cartoons.

In “Maus,” which has faced bans, Art Spiegelman uses imagery of Nazis as cats and Jews as mice to explore his parents’ experiences during the Holocaust.

The event’s organizers said that his speech and the exhibit on artist Arthur Szyk is timely.

“I think it’s more important than ever now to have someone who has conveyed the complexities of the Holocaust with such empathy for all these different perspectives — the full spectrum of human behavior about that atrocity, that event, that trauma — because it helps us think through the current trauma that is going on in the Middle East,” Glenn Dyner said.

Szyk, who lived and worked in Connecticut until his death in 1951, is known for anti-Nazi political cartoons. The exhibit on his work is being displayed at Fairfield University’s art museum through Dec. 16.