Mayor Ganim accuses Moore of illegally obtaining signatures to get on ballot in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Another punch in the ugly fight over the Bridgeport Democratic Mayoral Primary. Mayor Joe Ganim is accusing his challenger of illegally getting signatures to get on the ballot.

Ganim has filed a complaint with the State Elections Enforcement Commission and wants an investigation.

Ganim beat State Senator Marilyn Moore in last month’s primary.

No comment yet from Moore. She has accused Ganim of tampering with absentee ballots.