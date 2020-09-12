Mayor Ganim denies involvement in alleged police chief fraud

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Bridgeport’s mayor said Saturday he had nothing to do with what federal prosecutors allege was a corrupt process that led to the appointment of Armando Perez as the police chief of Connecticut’s largest city.

Perez and the city’s acting personnel director both resigned after being charged Thursday with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and with making false statements to investigators.

They are accused of rigging the chief’s exam in 2018 that led to Perez getting the job.

Mayor Joe Ganim told The Associated Press on Saturday that he didn’t influence the selection process in any way.