Mayor Ganim to sign ordinance to ban 3D printed weapons in Bridgeport Video

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) - Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim will stand alongside several other lawmakers' as they take a stand against gun violence and push for tighter gun laws on Wednesday.

Ganim will be joined by Police Chief Armando Perez, CT Against Gun Violence Executive Director Jeremy Stein, Representatives from Congressman Jim Himes and Senator Chris Murphy's Office, members of Bridgeport state Legislative Delegation, City Council and community members.

The mayor is also expected to sign a city ordinance, banning the use of 3D printed weapons and so called ghost guns in Bridgeport.



That event is happening at City Hall at 999 Broad Street at 10 a.m.

