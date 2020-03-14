Mayor: Norwalk resident tests positive for coronavirus

(WTNH) — Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling has confirmed Saturday that a Norwalk resident has tested positive for coronavirus.

The male resident in his 40s has been in contact with health officials.

“We certainly knew this was coming. The virus is here, and as the health experts have told us, the numbers will rise as more people are tested. That is why it is imperative that social gatherings at homes, businesses, or parks be limited,” Mayor Rilling said. “I understand the impulse to get together – even small gatherings or just a few friends – but this undermines our community-wide efforts. I know this will cause an inconvenience, but we all must do our part to prevent, or at the least, slow down the spread of this coronavirus.”

