1  of  2
Breaking News
Mayor: Norwalk resident tests positive for coronavirus Yale says member of University tests positive for COVID-19
Closings
There are currently 148 active closings. Click for more details.

Mayor: Norwalk resident tests positive for coronavirus

Fairfield

by:

Posted: / Updated:
norwalk map.jpg

(WTNH) — Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling has confirmed Saturday that a Norwalk resident has tested positive for coronavirus.

The male resident in his 40s has been in contact with health officials.

“We certainly knew this was coming. The virus is here, and as the health experts have told us, the numbers will rise as more people are tested. That is why it is imperative that social gatherings at homes, businesses, or parks be limited,” Mayor Rilling said. “I understand the impulse to get together – even small gatherings or just a few friends – but this undermines our community-wide efforts. I know this will cause an inconvenience, but we all must do our part to prevent, or at the least, slow down the spread of this coronavirus.”

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss