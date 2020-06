DARIEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Some fast-food employees plan to walk out Thursday to call attention to ending abusive treatment in the workplace amid the pandemic.

McDonald’s and Taco Bell workers in Darien say they will walk off the job later this morning. They plan to demand McDonald’s end a rash of abuses that undermine their well being and threaten the health and safety of workers and the public.

We’ll update this article once more information releases.