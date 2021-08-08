Memorial service held, sunflowers scattered in Bridgeport to remember those lost to cancer

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A memorial service was held at Captain’s Cove Seaport in Bridgeport Sunday morning to remember those we’ve lost to cancer.

There was a prayer reading, musical tributes, and a scattering of sunflowers into Long Island Sound. The ceremony gives families a chance to grieve after the loss of loved ones.

“It brought everybody together. It was meaningful,” one attendee told News 8. “My husband had no religion so he didn’t want a funeral so he never had a funeral. But this was everybody together, everyone participating. It was lovely, it was really lovely.”

The event was part of Saint Vincent’s Swim Across the Sound, which supports people in Fairfield in the fight against cancer.