Memorial to girls who died in Christmas Day fire unveiled

FILE – In this Dec. 25, 2011 file photo, firefighters investigate a house in Stamford, Conn., where an early morning fire left five people dead. The Hartford Courant reported Monday, May 9, 2016, that in a lawsuit deposition, contractor Michael Borcina said he lied to protect the children’s mother Madonna Badger, who was the one […]

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A wind sculpture in memory of three girls who died in a Christmas Day fire at a Connecticut home eight years ago has been dedicated.

The Stamford Advocate reports that the sculpture, called “Three Souls,” was unveiled Sunday during a ceremony attended by about 100 neighbors and friends.

The sculpture has a large circle representing Lily Badger, who was 9 at the time of the Dec. 25, 2011 blaze, and two smaller circles for twins Grace and Sarah Badger, who were 7.

It’s on land where the home once stood, but was sold to neighbors Steve and Fern Loeb, whose son was friends with the girls.

The girls’ grandparents, Lomar and Pauline Johnson, also died in the fire blamed on fireplace ashes that had been bagged and left in a mudroom.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.