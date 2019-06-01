Metal spike hits car, two children receive minor injuries Photo: Fairfield Fire department [ + - ] Photo: Fairfield Fire department [ + - ] Photo: Fairfield Fire department [ + - ]

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) - Two children in Fairfield were spared from life-threatening injuries Saturday.

Fire officials said the children, aged 2 and 3, were in a car traveling on Lockwood Road when a lawnmower picked up a ten-inch metal spike and propelled it off the ground.

The spike traveled 20 feet, striking the passing car and breaking through the children's rear passenger side window. The spike continued across the interior of the car, traveling just inches in front of both children's faces. Then, it ricocheted off the interior glass on the other side of the car, finally resting on the floor between the two children.

Both children only received minor injuries due to the shattered glass.

Fairfield Fire LT Robert Smith said "that in just a matter of inches, an injury may have occurred resulting in a very tragic story."

