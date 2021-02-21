Metro-North New Haven Line delayed in NY after customer removed for refusing to wear facemask

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Metro-North Railroad train was delayed in New York Sunday when police had to remove a customer who refused to wear a COVID-19 facemask.

Metro-North tweeted Sunday just after 2:30 p.m. saying the 1:36 p.m. train on the New Haven Line traveling from Grand Central Terminal to Stamford (#6334) was operating with a 15-20 minute delay due to police activity.

New Haven Line: the 1:36 pm train from GCT to Stamford (#6334) is operating 15-20 minutes late due to police department activity. — Metro-North Railroad. Wear a Mask-Stop the Spread. (@MetroNorth) February 21, 2021

Metropolitan Transportation Authority Deputy Communications Director Aaron Donovan confirmed to News 8, the train was delayed for 18 minutes at the Pelham, N.Y. station after police had to remove a train customer who refused to wear a COVID-19 facemask.