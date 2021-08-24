Michael Jai White bringing new movie studio to Connecticut

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A little bit of Hollywood is coming to Connecticut and the leading man behind the project is Michael Jai White — an actor, director, and writer from Bridgeport.

A graduate of Southern Connecticut State University, White’s Jaigantic Studios will be the state’s first mini-major studio. Not only is the goal to expand the film industry in the state, but to create job opportunities and much more.

The facility will also feature state-of-the-art sound stages. making Jaigantic Studios a competitor in the sound stage rental space. White has more than 100 TV series and films, like “Tyson,” “Spawn” and “The Dark Knight” under his belt. He is the first African-American to portray a major comic book superhero.

News 8 caught up with White today at their other location in Shelton.

“I’m connected with the whole idea of bringing back and teaching. We will be set up for our initiative for interns, having paid internships. Really connecting, you know, creating jobs. It’s a pleasure to be able to offer that. I wish I had that growing up,” White said.

“This is deeply why I exist. I’m an entertainer. I’m a teacher,” White added.

As if White needed anything more on his resume, he is also accomplished in the martial arts.