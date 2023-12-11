NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — At a pre-trial suppression hearing on Monday, the defense attorney for a woman allegedly connected to the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos argued that the contents of a phone should not be used as evidence.

Michelle Troconis faces charges of second-degree hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence and conspiracy to commit murder.

Troconis was Fotis Dulos’ live-in girlfriend when he allegedly killed his estranged wife in May 2019 at her New Canaan home.

Farber Dulos’ body has never been found. Fotis Dulos died by suicide after being charged.

During the pre-trial suppression hearing, the court heard arguments on what evidence can be used in the trial.

Defense and state attorneys cross-examined state police Sgt. Mike Beauton Jr., who was involved in the seizure of Troconis’ cellphone following her arrest in 2019.

State prosecutor Michelle Manning argued that police had grounds to seize Troconis’ phone without a warrant because there was more than enough “probable cause” to believe that the phone was related to the disappearance of Farber Dulos and that it had information relating to the case.

Meanwhile, defense attorney Jon Schoenhorn argued it was unlawful for police to seize that phone without a warrant because there was no probable cause, and that as a result, the contents of the device should not be used as evidence. He added that police had time to get a search warrant for the phone, but didn’t get one.

Defense and state lawyers also presented questions to the officer testifying about the validity of a video which allegedly shows Troconis discarding a package that contained old license plates in a storm drain.

The defense argues there is no proof the person in the video is Troconis. Schoenhorn spoke to reporters briefly about her interrogation videos with police.

“There is no confession, evidence of incriminating nature on any of these videos” he said on Monday, adding there is no dispute that Troconis lived with Dulos, but that it does not equate to her involvement in Farber Dulos’s disappearance. “Mere presence, or worse, living with someone does not make you guilty of any kind of a crime.”

Troconis has denied any involvement in the disappearance of Farber Dulos. Her trial is scheduled to begin Jan. 8.