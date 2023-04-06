NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — Michelle Troconis, the then-girlfriend of a man accused of killing his estranged wife in 2019, will no longer be required to wear an ankle monitoring device while out on bail, according to court officials.

Troconis was Fotis Dulos’ live-in girlfriend when he allegedly killed his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, in May 2019 at her New Canaan home. Troconis faces charges of second-degree hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence and conspiracy to commit murder.

Jennifer Dulos’ body has never been found. Fotis Dulos died by suicide after being charged.

The motion to remove the monitor was granted on Thursday in Stamford Superior Court. Troconis will need to go to bail services to have it removed.

The decision is the latest development in the case, which also includes Tronocis’ lawyer facing legal scrutiny of his own.

In October, the state moved to disqualify Troconis’ lawyer, Jon Schoenhorn, from the case. The prosecution has argued that Schoenhorn had a sweatshirt that he planned to use as proof that Fotis Dulos did not kill Jennifer, but has not answered questions about how he got the piece of clothing. He allegedly had it for a year before he turned it over to authorities.

Those unanswered questions, the state’s motion claims, means that he’s likely to be a “necessary witness” in the trial and is working under “a potential conflict of interest with the likelihood of it developing into a substantial actual conflict.”