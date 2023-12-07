Editor’s Note: Attorney Jon Schoenhorn clarifies Michelle Troconis’ court appearance on Monday, Dec. 11, is a suppression hearing. Her trial is expected to start on Jan. 8, 2024.

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — A suppression hearing is scheduled Monday in the trial of a woman allegedly connected to the disappearance of New Canaan mother Jennifer Farber Dulos.

Troconis’ attorney, Jon Schoenhorn, said that interrogation videos will become public at that time.

Troconis faces charges of second-degree hindering prosecution, tampering with physical evidence and conspiracy to commit murder.

Troconis was Fotis Dulos’ live-in girlfriend when he allegedly killed his estranged wife in May 2019 at her New Canaan home.

Farber Dulos’ body has never been found. Fotis Dulos died by suicide after being charged.

Jury selection for Tronconis’ trial began in October.

Schoenhorn has faced his own controversy in the trial. Earlier this year, lost an attempt last month to move the case from Stamford to a Hartford courthouse.

In August, a court rejected his appeal to unseal documents in the custody case between Jennifer Dulos and Fotis Dulos.

Earlier this year, the prosecution attempted to have him removed as Troconis’ legal representation, stating that he could have been called as a witness.