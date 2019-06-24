Missing 82-year-old woman from Norwalk found

UPDATE: Police say that Pollas has been found and the case is resolved.

Police are searching for an 82-year-old woman with a medical condition who is missing from Norwalk.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Marie Pollas after she was reported missing from Norwalk on Monday.

Pollas has dementia and suffers from a medical condition that requires medication.

Police describe Pollas as a 5’5″ tall, black female, who weighs about 135 lbs. She also has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black sweater with khaki pants.

Pollas has ties to Stamford, as well.

Anyone with information on Pollas’ whereabouts is urged to contact Norwalk police at 203-854-3113.

