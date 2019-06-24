Missing 82-year-old woman from Norwalk found

Fairfield

by:

Posted: / Updated:
marie pollas_1561387498212.jpg.jpg

UPDATE: Police say that Pollas has been found and the case is resolved. 

_________________________________________________________________________________

Police are searching for an 82-year-old woman with a medical condition who is missing from Norwalk.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Marie Pollas after she was reported missing from Norwalk on Monday.

Pollas has dementia and suffers from a medical condition that requires medication. 

Police describe Pollas as a 5’5″ tall, black female, who weighs about 135 lbs. She also has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black sweater with khaki pants. 

Pollas has ties to Stamford, as well.

Anyone with information on Pollas’ whereabouts is urged to contact Norwalk police at 203-854-3113.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss