BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing two-year-old in Bridgeport.

Bridgeport Police are searching for a missing child, Saniyah Peters, aged two. Peters is described as a black female, with black hair, brown eyes, and being 4’5. She was last seen wearing a LSW black shirt and black pants, according to police.

Peters has been missing since May 26, 2023. Bridgeport Police ask anyone who locates Peters or has information to call, 203-576-7671.