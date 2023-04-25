GREENWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Greenwich police are searching for a 34-year-old woman and her baby on Tuesday.

According to police, the woman left her house abruptly with her child around 4 a.m.

Police said the baby, a white male with blue eyes and blonde hair named Eli Geltman, was last seen wearing a blue fleece shirt, pants, and white socks.

The 34-year-old woman, Katrina Geltman, is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing at 5’10” and weighing 140 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing a long-sleeve blue shirt, sweatpants, brown glasses, and no shoes.

A silver issue has been issued for both Katrina and Eli.

Police urge anyone who locates the baby or the woman to contact the Greenwich Police Department at (203) 622-8000.

