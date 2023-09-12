NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Singer, actor and author Molly Ringwald is coming to Connecticut to bring her musical charm and spirit to a Sandy Hook benefit concert in November.

The concert is for Ben’s Lighthouse Foundation, which was created to honor 6-year-old Benjamin Wheeler who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012.

The Nov. 11 benefit concert will raise awareness and funds for the foundation’s mission to bring positivity to the community and help kids develop empathy, self-awareness and social connections.

According to the non-profit’s website, Ben’s Lighthouse Foundation keeps Wheeler’s enthusiasm for life and love for lighthouses alive. Through music, puppetry and mentorship kids and teenagers are influenced to find and share their own light.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. at Newtown’s Edmond Town Hall. Ringwald will perform alongside Francine Wheeler, Jim Allen and numerous other local talents.

“We are thrilled and honored to welcome Molly to Newtown for this benefit evening,” Francine Wheeler, the creative director of Ben’s Lighthouse Foundation, said. “Her generosity in supporting our cause is so wonderful, and we are grateful that she’s coming to join our special evening.”

Ringwald is known for many performances including “The Tempest,” “Sixteen Candles,” “Pretty in Pink” and “The Breakfast Club”. More recently she has been seen in movies such as “The Kissing Booth,” “All These Small Moments,” the short film “Bad Things” which premiered at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival, the miniseries “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” and an upcoming anthology series, “Feud”.

Community members can buy tickets on Ben’s Lighthouse Foundation’s website. All proceeds will go to the foundation.