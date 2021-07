NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwalk police are responding to an “underground fire/explosion” on Monroe Street Tuesday morning.

Police said Monroe Street is closed between South Main and Chestnut at this time.

Police said there are local power outages and street lights out. Eversource does not have any customers in Norwalk experiencing outages at this time.

Monroe St between S Main St/Chestnut closed until 7:00 a.m. due to underground fire/explosion. @SNEW on scene assessing. There are local power outages and street lights out. Use caution, avoid the area. @TheHourNews @News12CT @Norwalk_CT @norwalkpatch pic.twitter.com/v5XID5rVLw — Norwalk, CT Police (@NorwalkCtPD) July 6, 2021

Police warn residents to use caution and to avoid the area.