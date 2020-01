BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police are investigating a hit-and-run involving a mother and two children Wednesday night.

Police said the incident happened before 7 p.m. on North Bishop and Boston avenues.

Officers said the unidentified driver of a blue car hit the trio and then drove away.

PRELIMINARY REPORT: North Bishop/Boston, MVA Evading, mother and 2 children struck, minor injuries. Responsible blue vehicle fled north on North Bishop, patrol investigating. — Bridgeport Police (@bptpolice) January 15, 2020

Police said the injuries were minor.