Motorcyclist killed in car crash in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is dead following a car crash involving a motorcycle in Bridgeport.

Police said it happened at 9 p.m. Friday at Boston Avenue and Pembroke Street. Police said the car tried to take a left turn from the right lane, causing the motorcycle to crash into the side of the car.

The motorcycle driver, 26-year-old Rushane Frazer of Shelton, died at the hospital.

The car’s driver, 31-year-old Charmaine Hall of Stratford, was treated for minor injuries. It is not known at this time whether she will face charges.

