NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A wrong-way crash closed parts of I-84 East in Newtown on Monday morning.

Connecticut State Police said they were alerted to the wrong-way collision just before 2:15 a.m. in the area of exit 9. Police responded to the scene along with EMS and local fire crews.

No injuries have been reported at this time, but the highway is shut down for the police investigation.

The highway is closed between exits 9 and 10.

