NAACP holds rally at Shelton Board of Ed. to address school blackface incidents

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Shelton Board of Education was the site of a NAACP-led public rally Wednesday evening. The goal: to address the string of recent blackface incidents in the Shelton school system and in other Connecticut towns.

The rally & meeting was billed as “Pack the Shelton Board of Education.”

The Ansonia & Valley NAACP branch’s President, Greg Johnson wrote in the event flyer: “Blackface incidents with derogatory language continue to plague Connecticut. Mistakes made by youth are to be expected, but when those mistakes promote hate, disrespect, and the degradation of black people based on racism, the consequences must be swift and meaningful.”

The NAACP delivered a list of demands Wednesday to the Shelton Superintendent relating to the treatment of the suspects in the school’s blackface incident, and the aftermath education.

Photo: NAACP Ansonia & Valley Branch

The demands include the safety of the whistle blower, that the NAACP be kept apprised of the ongoing investigation, and that the NAACP be a part of the “mandatory Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion discussions with both faculty and students.”