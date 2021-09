NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — In Norwalk on Sunday, 118 pounds of trash was picked up at Veteran’s Memorial Park.

Over 40 local volunteers were on-hand for the beach cleanup.

It was co-hosted by the 2021 Progressive Insurance Norwalk Boat Show and the Clean Earth Project.

The event was put together to emphasize the importance of keeping coastlines clean and making a positive environmental impact.