NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Canaan police officer was arrested on explosives and weapons charges, according to the Department of Criminal Justice.

David W. Rivera was arrested on Thursday. The DCJ said that during a search of Rivera’s home in Stratford, police found quantities of high explosives that were improperly stored. Police said Rivera is alleged to have used these explosives in his business training working dogs for various organizations.

According to the warrant, Rivera did not have a permit to possess the high explosives. He was also found in possession of an assault weapon.

Rivera was charged with illegal possession of explosives, illegal storage of explosives, illegal possession of an assault weapon, illegal storage of a firearm, and three counts of improper transfer of a firearm.

The State’s Attorney said Rivera’s felonies are punishable by up to 10 years in prison if he is found guilty.

Rivera was set on a warrant of $250,000 and is due in Bridgeport Superior Court on Friday.