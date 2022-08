NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Canaan and Connecticut State Police are investigating an undisclosed incident on Lapham Road Thursday morning.

State police are assisting New Canaan officers at the scene near Waveny Park. Officials have not released a statement addressing what the incident may be.

Lapham Road was reopened to the public just before 8 a.m. on Thursday.

News 8 will continue to develop this story as more information becomes available.