NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH) — Train service from the New Canaan Elm Street Station is suspended Tuesday morning after a train derailed.

One person was injured during the derailment, officials said, though the status of their injuries is unknown at this time.

According to the New Canaan Fire Department, there is regular service running from Talmage Hill in Stamford and GTC. Additionally, the MTA is working on a bus service from New Canaan.

The MTA Police responded to the scene and is conducting an investigation into the derailment.

