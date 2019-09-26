Breaking News
On-Sale Now: Tickets for A Concert for Recovery starring Keith Urban

New Maritime Aquarium CEO and president to start Nov. 4

Fairfield

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
maritime aquarium at norwalk.jpg

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — The Maritime Aquarium in Connecticut has a new president and chief executive officer.

The Norwalk aquarium announced Wednesday that Jason Patlis will start on Nov. 4.

Patlis has served as the executive director for marine conservation of the Wildlife Conservation Society, whose five institutions include the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo and New York Aquarium.

Patlis is joining the aquarium as it deals with a major razing and relocation project to accommodate the replacement of an old bridge which carries railroad tracks across Norwalk River.

Work on the aquarium’s biggest attractions, including its IMAX theater and seals exhibit, will begin in October and are estimated to take a year.

Former aquarium CEO Maureen Hanley was relieved of her role in February after less than three months on the job.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss