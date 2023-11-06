NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Starting in January, the deposit you pay on each bottle you purchase in Connecticut will double from 5 cents to ten.

A new state-of-the-art recycling facility that can handle 50 million containers a year opened on Monday in Stratford. The new facility is located at 1855 Stratford Ave. in Stratford.

The goal is to make returning recyclable bottles and cans as easy as possible. The machines at the recycling facility can process 100 bottles in a minute.

“You don’t need to separate them. What that means is you can bring plastic, cans and glass altogether, in any box bag or whatever you bring it in, dump it into our automated machines and you will automatically be paid on-site for an unlimited quantity of bottles and cans to be returned,” said Conrad Cutler.

The new recycling center is open from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The goal is to make Connecticut better at recycling.