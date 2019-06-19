New technology leads police to suspect in cold case of Connecticut girl
NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) - Norwalk police held a press conference Tuesday after they cracked open a case they've been trying to solve for more than 30 years. Marc Karun went before a judge Monday facing charges of murder with special circumstances and kidnapping 11-year-old Kathleen Flynn.
Police Chief Thomas Kulhawik for the City of Norwalk said, "For over 30 years this department has continued to work bring closure to one of the most shocking crimes that the city has experienced. Our hearts go out to the Flynn family. We could only imagine what they've had to and continue to endure over these many years."
In September 1986, police say Kathleen was walking home from school when she was attacked. Kathleen was reported missing by her family after she didn't return home from school. Norwalk Police Public Information Officer, Lt. Terrence Blake said, "Kathleen was found deceased on the path adjacent to hunters Lane a short time later."
Karun was arrested at his home last week in Maine. The mayor says it was a crime that shocked the core of the city and change the way people lived.
Mayor Harry Rilling with the City of Norwalk said, "People no longer allowed their children to walk to school. People were afraid when they couldn't hear from their children for an hour or so. It was a very very difficult time." Investigators said technology improvements along with DNA testing led them to the suspect. Police Chief Kulhawik added, "This is the fourth cold Case homicide investigators have closed with an arrest in the past two years. It shows all those cases may be cold they are never closed."
