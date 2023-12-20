NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman from New York has been arrested on Monday after an investigation into prostitution activity in Norwalk, according to police.

Police said 58-year-old HongMin Wang was arrested Monday following a search warrant and is facing charges of prostituting persons 16 and over, second-degree promoting prostitution and permitting prostitution.

The charges stem from an investigation regarding prostitution at the Health Spa located at 99 New Canaan Ave. Police said they received multiple complaints about the location.

Wang is being held on a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 3.