Newtown Action Alliance hold virtual national vigil in remembrance of Sandy Hook victims

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Monday marks eight years since 20 children and six adults were killed in the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary school in Newtown.

Governor Lamont is directing all flags to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday in remembrance of the victims.

On Friday, the Newtown Action Alliance virtually held its eighth annual national vigil, paying tribute to all victims of gun violence.

The non-profit organization was created in the wake of the Sandy Hook tragedy to push for common-sense gun safety legislation.