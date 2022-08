NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Newtown police responded to a collision on I-84 West on Monday morning.

The call came in at about 2:43 a.m., where emergency crews said they were met with a fully involved car fire. Fire crews said they were able to knock down the car and small brush fire with a water tank.

The highway was cleared just before 3:30 a.m.

Newtown fire officials posted a video of the incident on their Facebook page.