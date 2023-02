NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Newtown High School officials announced on Twitter that the high school will close early on Monday.

Officials wrote that a flood was discovered in the school’s F wing, which caused extensive damage. Due to the flooding, the high school is expected to close at 10 a.m.

According to the Tweet, only the high school will be impacted by the damage. Transportation will be provided for the students.

