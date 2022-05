NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Newtown Interfaith Council and the Newtown Action Alliance are hosting a vigil to stand with the community in Uvalde, Texas, where a school shooting took the lives of 19 children and two teachers.

It is taking place at Trinity Episcopal Church on Main Street in Newtown at 6 p.m.

Senator Richard Blumenthal is expected to be in attendance along with local religious leaders.

News 8 will stream the vigil live from this page.